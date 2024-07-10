© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Framed through the world-famous Wimbledon tournament, revisit the golden age of tennis in this three-part fascinating series. Meet the heroes who changed the sport forever and drove significant change away from the tennis courts.

Watch 3:30
Gods of Tennis
Opposites
Chris Evert versus Martina Navratilova at the 1978 Wimbledon Championship.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:30
Watch 1:26
Gods of Tennis
Fiesty New Trailblazer
The fiery Martina Navratilova disrupts the tranquil world of tennis.
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:26
Watch 3:04
Gods of Tennis
Martina Navratilova: Accepted
Martina Navratilova recounts her first match as an American citizen and openly gay athlete.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:04
Episodes
Watch 51:07
Gods of Tennis
Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe
Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe fight for Wimbledon success and global social change.
Episode: S1 E1 | 51:07
Extras
Watch 0:30
Gods of Tennis
Episode 3 Preview
Martina Navratilova dominates Wimbledon but struggles to be as adored as her rival, Chris Evert.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Gods of Tennis
Episode 2 Preview
The Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe rivalry brings glamour and celebrity to the tennis court.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:58
Gods of Tennis
Called "Out"
In 1981, a disputed line call gave rise to legendary John McEnroe.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:58
Watch 1:32
Gods of Tennis
100% to Tennis
Tennis legend Bjorn Borg prioritizes unwavering dedication to his sport above fame and fandom.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:32
Watch 3:37
Gods of Tennis
Borg vs. McEnroe: The Tie Break
Tennis legends Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe clash in a historic match.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:37
Watch 2:27
Gods of Tennis
Ashe vs. Connors: Ashe's Plan
Arthur Ashe hatches a plan on how to defeat Jimmy Connors at the 1975 Wimbledon finals.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:27
Watch 2:50
Gods of Tennis
Battle of the Sexes
Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, and others recount the Battle of the Sexes.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:50
Watch 0:30
Gods of Tennis
Preview
Revisit how the tennis golden age changed the game forever in this three-part fascinating series.
Preview: S1 | 0:30