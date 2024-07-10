Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe

Extras
Martina Navratilova recounts her first match as an American citizen and openly gay athlete.
Chris Evert versus Martina Navratilova at the 1978 Wimbledon Championship.
Martina Navratilova dominates Wimbledon but struggles to be as adored as her rival, Chris Evert.
The fiery Martina Navratilova disrupts the tranquil world of tennis.
In 1981, a disputed line call gave rise to legendary John McEnroe.
Tennis legends Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe clash in a historic match.
Tennis legend Bjorn Borg prioritizes unwavering dedication to his sport above fame and fandom.
The Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe rivalry brings glamour and celebrity to the tennis court.
Arthur Ashe hatches a plan on how to defeat Jimmy Connors at the 1975 Wimbledon finals.
