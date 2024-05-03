© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Gods of Tennis

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert

Season 1 Episode 3

In 1990, Martina Navratilova dominates Wimbledon, yet struggles to be as adored as her rival, Chris Evert. Explore their rivalry and Navratilova's search for acceptance as she aspires to be the greatest player to ever grace Centre Court.

Aired: 04/30/24
Extras
Watch 3:04
Gods of Tennis
Martina Navratilova: Accepted
Martina Navratilova recounts her first match as an American citizen and openly gay athlete.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:04
Watch 3:30
Gods of Tennis
Opposites
Chris Evert versus Martina Navratilova at the 1978 Wimbledon Championship.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:30
Watch 1:26
Gods of Tennis
Fiesty New Trailblazer
The fiery Martina Navratilova disrupts the tranquil world of tennis.
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:26
Watch 0:30
Gods of Tennis
Episode 3 Preview
Martina Navratilova dominates Wimbledon but struggles to be as adored as her rival, Chris Evert.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:58
Gods of Tennis
Called "Out"
In 1981, a disputed line call gave rise to legendary John McEnroe.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:58
Watch 1:32
Gods of Tennis
100% to Tennis
Tennis legend Bjorn Borg prioritizes unwavering dedication to his sport above fame and fandom.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:32
Watch 3:37
Gods of Tennis
Borg vs. McEnroe: The Tie Break
Tennis legends Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe clash in a historic match.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:37
Watch 0:30
Gods of Tennis
Episode 2 Preview
The Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe rivalry brings glamour and celebrity to the tennis court.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:27
Gods of Tennis
Ashe vs. Connors: Ashe's Plan
Arthur Ashe hatches a plan on how to defeat Jimmy Connors at the 1975 Wimbledon finals.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:27
Watch 0:30
Gods of Tennis
Preview
Revisit how the tennis golden age changed the game forever in this three-part fascinating series.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 51:26
Gods of Tennis
Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe
Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe’s rivalry brings celebrity and glamour to centre court.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:26
Watch 51:07
Gods of Tennis
Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe
Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe fight for Wimbledon success and global social change.
Episode: S1 E1 | 51:07