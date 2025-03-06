© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Ross Douthat

Season 2025 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

Conservative New York Times columnist Ross Douthat assesses President Trump’s address to Congress, his latest actions on Ukraine and trade, and the future of the GOP. Douthat also discusses his new book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious."

Aired: 03/05/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Kevin Hassett
Kevin Hassett discusses President Trump’s plans for tariffs, tax cuts, and spending cuts.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Scott Lincicome and Jeff Ferry
Jeff Ferry and Scott Lincicome discuss the impact of President Trump’s tariffs.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Philip K. Howard and Will Marshall
Philip K. Howard and Will Marshall discuss Trump's deep state blitz, DOGE, and advice for Elon Musk.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Richard Carmona
Richard Carmona discusses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and how to prepare for the next pandemic.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 26:46
Watch 25:56
Firing Line
James Carville and Mike Murphy
James Carville and Mike Murphy discuss the fallout from the 2024 election and Trump's second term.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 25:56
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Newt Gingrich
Newt Gingrich discusses his new documentary and makes a conservative case for legal immigration.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Juan Williams
Juan Williams discusses what he sees as a second civil rights movement and the backlash against it.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt discusses his book, "The Anxious Generation," and Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland weighs in on diversity in ballet and the future of the art form.
Episode: S2024 E52 | 26:46