Firing Line

Juan Williams

Season 2025 Episode 22 | 26m 46s

Fox News analyst Juan Williams discusses his book “New Prize for These Eyes,” about what he sees as a second civil rights movement and the backlash against it in a January interview. He also addresses Trump choosing Fox colleagues for Cabinet roles.

Aired: 05/29/25
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Fei-Fei Li
Dr. Fei-Fei Li discusses ethical development of AI and the challenge of establishing regulations.
Episode: S2025 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Niall Ferguson
Historian Sir Niall Ferguson assesses the first 100 days of President Trump’s second term.
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer discusses his new book. He also talks about being conservative in Hollywood.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Robert Lighthizer
Robert Lighthizer discusses the impact of tariffs and the future of American manufacturing.
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jose Andres
Chef José Andrés discusses his humanitarian aid, his work in Ukraine and Gaza, and his new book.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Glenn Hubbard
Glenn Hubbard discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs and other ways to rebalance the economy.
Episode: S2025 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ross Douthat
NYT columnist Ross Douthat discusses his book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious.”
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum discuss challenges in media and journalism's future.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina, and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Condoleezza Rice
Condoleezza Rice discusses the perils of isolationism.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:46