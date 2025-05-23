© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Fei-Fei Li

Season 2025 Episode 21 | 26m 46s

AI pioneer Dr. Fei-Fei Li discusses ethical development of artificial intelligence and the challenge of establishing effective regulations. She addresses government funding of research, diversity in science, and ensuring child safety as AI advances.

Aired: 05/22/25
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Niall Ferguson
Historian Sir Niall Ferguson assesses the first 100 days of President Trump’s second term.
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer discusses his new book. He also talks about being conservative in Hollywood.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Robert Lighthizer
Robert Lighthizer discusses the impact of tariffs and the future of American manufacturing.
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jose Andres
Chef José Andrés discusses his humanitarian aid, his work in Ukraine and Gaza, and his new book.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Glenn Hubbard
Glenn Hubbard discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs and other ways to rebalance the economy.
Episode: S2025 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ross Douthat
NYT columnist Ross Douthat discusses his book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious.”
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum discuss challenges in media and journalism's future.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina, and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Condoleezza Rice
Condoleezza Rice discusses the perils of isolationism.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Lawrence Perelman
Lawrence Perelman discusses his friendship with William F. Buckley Jr.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 26:46