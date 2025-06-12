© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Chris Hughes

Season 2025 Episode 24 | 26m 46s

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes discusses his book, “Marketcrafters,” about policymakers on the left and right who have shaped markets to achieve social and political goals. He also comments on social media regulation and the Meta antitrust trial.

Aired: 06/12/25
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Peggy Noonan
Peggy Noonan discusses Trump’s second term and the responsibilities of Republicans in Congress.
Episode: S2025 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Juan Williams
Juan Williams discusses his book “New Prize for These Eyes.”
Episode: S2025 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Fei-Fei Li
Dr. Fei-Fei Li discusses ethical development of AI and the challenge of establishing regulations.
Episode: S2025 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Niall Ferguson
Historian Sir Niall Ferguson assesses the first 100 days of President Trump’s second term.
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer discusses his new book. He also talks about being conservative in Hollywood.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Robert Lighthizer
Robert Lighthizer discusses the impact of tariffs and the future of American manufacturing.
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jose Andres
Chef José Andrés discusses his humanitarian aid, his work in Ukraine and Gaza, and his new book.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Glenn Hubbard
Glenn Hubbard discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs and other ways to rebalance the economy.
Episode: S2025 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ross Douthat
NYT columnist Ross Douthat discusses his book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious.”
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum discuss challenges in media and journalism's future.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46