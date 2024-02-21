© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Liev Schreiber

Season 2024 Episode 8 | 26m 46s

Actor Liev Schreiber, co-founder of BlueCheck Ukraine, discusses the need for humanitarian aid and international support to Ukraine. He weighs in on Zelensky’s leadership and explains why he thinks Russia will lose and why Americans should care.

Aired: 02/22/24
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Episode: S2022 E615 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Oksana Markarova
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Episode: S2022 E614 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Iván Duque Márquez
Iván Duque Márquez warns against the rise of left-wing populism in Colombia.
Episode: S2022 E613 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jared Cohen
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sheila Johnson
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
David Petraeus
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus discusses the response to the Iran-backed militia's drone strike.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Deborah Lipstadt
Deborah Lipstadt
Episode: S2024 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Chris Sununu
New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu explains why he supports Nikki Haley for president.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Alberta
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jewel Kilcher
Jewel discusses her journey from a troubled upbringing in Alaska to music megastardom.
Episode: S2023 E726 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Greenblatt
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discusses rising antisemitism since Oct. 7.
Episode: S2023 E725 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Leopoldo Lopez
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez discusses the fight against autocracy.
Episode: S2023 E724 | 26:46