Firing Line

Jonathan Haidt

Season 2024 Episode 22 | 26m 46s

Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt discusses his new book, “The Anxious Generation,"" which explores how social media and phone-based parenting led to Gen Z's mental health crisis. He says young brains have been rewired and calls for societal change.

Aired: 05/30/24
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Episode: S2022 E615 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Oksana Markarova
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Episode: S2022 E614 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
George Conway
George Conway defends the merits of the New York hush money case against Trump as the verdict nears.
Episode: S2024 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Doris Kearns Goodwin
Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses her new book examining the 1960s through the eyes of her late husband
Episode: S2024 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Fareed Zakaria
Journalist Fareed Zakaria urges Biden to change his policies on the border and on Israel.
Episode: S2024 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Stephen Richer
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer discusses the Arizona indictment of Trump allies.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Melissa Murray
Melissa Murray discusses Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in Manhattan.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes, author of “The End of Race Politics,” argues for a colorblind America.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ari Wallach
Futurist and author Ari Wallach discusses his PBS series “A Brief History of the Future."
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46