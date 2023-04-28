David French

Extras
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Iván Duque Márquez warns against the rise of left-wing populism in Colombia.
Wes Moore discusses overcoming tragedy to become Maryland's first Black governor.
Thomas Chatterton Williams discusses the impact of wokeness on contemporary politics.
Andrew Weissmann discusses the indictment of former President and candidate Donald Trump.
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova discusses aging, harassment in modeling, and mental health.
Misty Copeland discusses becoming American Ballet Theatre's first Black principal dancer.
Former MD Gov. Larry Hogan discusses why he won't challenge Trump for the GOP nomination.
Rep. Mike Gallagher discusses how the US should respond to growing threats from the CCP.
Artist and activist Ai Weiwei discusses resisting authoritarianism in China and beyond.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley discusses serving as Trump's Amb. to the UN.