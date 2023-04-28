© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

David French
Firing Line

David French

Season 2023 Episode 644 | 26m 46s

Conservative New York Times columnist David French, an anti-Trump voice in the GOP, weighs in on the 2024 presidential race, turmoil at Fox News, whether Trump may go to prison, and the latest cases and ethics questions before the Supreme Court.

Aired: 04/27/23
David French
