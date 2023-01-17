© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World

Still Fighting

Season 1 Episode 4

Follow the evolution of Hip Hop as its artists turn into multimillionaires and successful entrepreneurs. As a cultural phenomenon, Hip Hop continues to change history and is adopted as the voice of protest around the world.

Aired: 02/20/23
Extras
Episode 4 Preview
Watch 0:30
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Episode 4 Preview
From successful artists to changing history, follow the global evolution of Hip Hop.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
After Hurricane Katrina Hit, Hip Hop Stars Stepped Up
Watch 2:40
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
After Hurricane Katrina Hit, Hip Hop Stars Stepped Up
Hip Hop artists step up to aid victims of Hurricane Katrina.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:40
Hip Hop Artists Mobilize for Obama
Watch 3:20
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Hip Hop Artists Mobilize for Obama
Examines Hip Hop community's role in electing Barack Obama to President of the United Stat
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:20
Episode 3 Preview
Watch 0:30
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Episode 3 Preview
Experience the 1990s and the unstoppable rise in the popularity of Hip Hop.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
90's Hip Hop Reflected Realities on the Street
Watch 2:10
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
90's Hip Hop Reflected Realities on the Street
Many fans and musicians saw 90's Hip Hop as a reflection of reality.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:10
How Public Enemy's 'Fight The Power' Became an Anthem
Watch 2:55
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
How Public Enemy's 'Fight The Power' Became an Anthem
Spike Lee finds the anthem for his new film with Public Enemy in 'Fight the Power.'
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:55
Episode 2 Preview
Watch 0:30
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Episode 2 Preview
Explore the 1980s and the birth of Hip Hop as social commentary.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
The Police and Gangs Of Southern California
Watch 2:18
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
The Police and Gangs Of Southern California
Police violence influences the Hip Hop sounds coming out of Southern California.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:18
The Foundation
Watch 55:03
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
The Foundation
Discover the factors that led to the birth of Hip Hop and its first hit in 1982.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:03
Series Preview
Watch 0:30
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Series Preview
Chuck D from Public Enemy explores Hip Hop's political awakening over the last 50 years.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Culture Wars
Watch 55:13
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Culture Wars
Experience the 1990s and the unstoppable rise in the popularity of Hip Hop.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:13
Under Siege
Watch 55:07
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Under Siege
Explore the 1980s and the birth of Hip Hop as social commentary.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:07
The Foundation
Watch 55:03
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
The Foundation
Discover the factors that led to the birth of Hip Hop and its first hit in 1982.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:03