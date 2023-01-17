© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture Wars
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World

Culture Wars

Season 1 Episode 3 | 55m 13s

Experience the 1990s during the Clinton years and the unstoppable rise in popularity of Hip Hop, which becomes a force that is attacked by all sides of the political establishment.

Aired: 02/13/23 | Expires: 03/23/23
Culture Wars
Extras
Episode 4 Preview
Watch 0:30
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Episode 4 Preview
From successful artists to changing history, follow the global evolution of Hip Hop.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Hip Hop Artists Mobilize for Obama
Watch 3:20
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Hip Hop Artists Mobilize for Obama
Examines Hip Hop community's role in electing Barack Obama to President of the United Stat
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:20
After Hurricane Katrina Hit, Hip Hop Stars Stepped Up
Watch 2:40
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
After Hurricane Katrina Hit, Hip Hop Stars Stepped Up
Hip Hop artists step up to aid victims of Hurricane Katrina.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:40
Episode 3 Preview
Watch 0:30
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Episode 3 Preview
Experience the 1990s and the unstoppable rise in the popularity of Hip Hop.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
90's Hip Hop Reflected Realities on the Street
Watch 2:10
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
90's Hip Hop Reflected Realities on the Street
Many fans and musicians saw 90's Hip Hop as a reflection of reality.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:10
How Public Enemy's 'Fight The Power' Became an Anthem
Watch 2:55
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
How Public Enemy's 'Fight The Power' Became an Anthem
Spike Lee finds the anthem for his new film with Public Enemy in 'Fight the Power.'
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:55
The Police and Gangs Of Southern California
Watch 2:18
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
The Police and Gangs Of Southern California
Police violence influences the Hip Hop sounds coming out of Southern California.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:18
Episode 2 Preview
Watch 0:30
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Episode 2 Preview
Explore the 1980s and the birth of Hip Hop as social commentary.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
The Foundation
Watch 55:03
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
The Foundation
Discover the factors that led to the birth of Hip Hop and its first hit in 1982.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:03
The Birth Of Hip Hop
Watch 1:34
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
The Birth Of Hip Hop
Examines the four cultures brought together by DJ Kool Herc to create Hip Hop.
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:34
Episode 4 Preview
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Still Fighting
From successful artists to changing history, follow the global evolution of Hip Hop.
Episode: S1 E4
Under Siege
Watch 55:07
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
Under Siege
Explore the 1980s and the birth of Hip Hop as social commentary.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:07
The Foundation
Watch 55:03
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World
The Foundation
Discover the factors that led to the birth of Hip Hop and its first hit in 1982.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:03