The Foundation

Extras
From successful artists to changing history, follow the global evolution of Hip Hop.
Hip Hop artists step up to aid victims of Hurricane Katrina.
Examines Hip Hop community's role in electing Barack Obama to President of the United Stat
Experience the 1990s and the unstoppable rise in the popularity of Hip Hop.
Many fans and musicians saw 90's Hip Hop as a reflection of reality.
Explore the 1980s and the birth of Hip Hop as social commentary.
Spike Lee finds the anthem for his new film with Public Enemy in 'Fight the Power.'
Police violence influences the Hip Hop sounds coming out of Southern California.
Examines the four cultures brought together by DJ Kool Herc to create Hip Hop.
The deaths of JFK, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr. and the Vietnam War shape the nation.
From successful artists to changing history, follow the global evolution of Hip Hop.
Experience the 1990s and the unstoppable rise in the popularity of Hip Hop.
Explore the 1980s and the birth of Hip Hop as social commentary.