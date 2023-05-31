© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Endeavour

Morse & The Last Endeavour: A MASTERPIECE Mystery! Special

Season 9 Episode 4

Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective celebrated the world over. From Inspector Morse to the spin-off Lewis to a decade of Endeavour, the Oxford universe of crime has continued to fascinate viewers.

Aired: 06/10/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Teaser
Shaun Evans and Roger Allam star in the final season of Endeavour on MASTERPIECE.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Preview
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Trailer
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
Preview: S9 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Preview
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
Preview: S8 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:54
Endeavour
Scene
Morse is critical of Strange's work, while Thursday is critical of Morse.
Clip: S8 E3 | 0:54
Watch 3:22
Endeavour
Endeavour's Inner Demons
Shaun Evans, Anton Lesser, and more describe Endeavour's increasingly spiraling behavior.
Clip: S8 E3 | 3:22
Watch 2:30
Endeavour
Behind the Scenes
What's it like filming a murder mystery and creating a fake blizzard? Listen and learn!
Clip: S8 E3 | 2:30
Watch 1:30:11
Endeavour
Episode 3: Terminus
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:30:11
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Preview
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Preview: S8 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:18
Endeavour
Scene
An unexpected guest shows up on Morse's doorstep, much to his displeasure.
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:18
Watch 1:30:11
Endeavour
Episode 3: Terminus
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:30:11
Watch 1:30:21
Endeavour
Episode 2: Scherzo
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Episode: S8 E2 | 1:30:21
Watch 1:29:49
Endeavour
Episode 1: Striker
Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.
Episode: S8 E1 | 1:29:49
Watch 1:30:03
Endeavour
Episode 3: Zenana
Morse is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at a college.
Episode: S7 E3 | 1:30:03
Watch 1:29:38
Endeavour
Episode 2: Raga
A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy, and leads to the door of a familiar face.
Episode: S7 E2 | 1:29:38
Watch 1:30:24
Endeavour
Episode 1: Oracle
Morse is in Venice for the New Year, while a murder in Oxford puts Thursday on a quest.
Episode: S7 E1 | 1:30:24
Watch 1:22:42
Endeavour
Degüello
A clue may help solve a crime that has haunted Endeavour and the team.
Episode: S6 E4 | 1:22:42
Watch 1:23:02
Endeavour
Confection
A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.
Episode: S6 E3 | 1:23:02
Watch 1:23:02
Endeavour
Apollo
Endeavour investigates a car accident that proves to be a murder.
Episode: S6 E2 | 1:23:02
Watch 1:23:02
Endeavour
Pylon
Endeavour returns investigates a murder but doesn’t believe the main suspect is guilty.
Episode: S6 E1 | 1:23:02