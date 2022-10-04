© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Endeavour

Episode 3: Terminus

Season 8 Episode 3 | 1hr 30m 11s

In the cold of Winter, the team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don. Thursday receives news that creates tension at home.

Aired: 07/02/22 | Expires: 07/17/22
Episode 3: Terminus
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Preview
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Preview
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
Preview: S8 E3 | 0:30
Scene
Watch 0:54
Endeavour
Scene
Morse is critical of Strange's work, while Thursday is critical of Morse.
Clip: S8 E3 | 0:54
Endeavour's Inner Demons
Watch 3:22
Endeavour
Endeavour's Inner Demons
Shaun Evans, Anton Lesser, and more describe Endeavour's increasingly spiraling behavior.
Clip: S8 E3 | 3:22
Behind the Scenes
Watch 2:30
Endeavour
Behind the Scenes
What's it like filming a murder mystery and creating a fake blizzard? Listen and learn!
Clip: S8 E3 | 2:30
Preview
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Preview
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Preview: S8 E2 | 0:30
Episode 2: Scherzo
Watch 1:30:21
Endeavour
Episode 2: Scherzo
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Episode: S8 E2 | 1:30:21
Scene
Watch 1:18
Endeavour
Scene
An unexpected guest shows up on Morse's doorstep, much to his displeasure.
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:18
Joan, Endeavour and Strange
Watch 3:38
Endeavour
Joan, Endeavour and Strange
Shaun Evans, Sara Vickers, and Sean Rigby discuss the triangle between their characters.
Clip: S8 E2 | 3:38
Roger Allam on DCI Fred Thursday
Watch 1:42
Endeavour
Roger Allam on DCI Fred Thursday
Roger Allam discussed Thursday's Season 8 journey and his relationship with Endeavour.
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:42
Anton Lesser on CS Reginald Bright
Watch 2:25
Endeavour
Anton Lesser on CS Reginald Bright
Anton Lesser discusses the evolution of CS Reginald Bright throughout the years.
Clip: S8 E2 | 2:25
All
  • All
  • Endeavour Season 8
  • Endeavour Season 7
  • Endeavour Season 6
  • Endeavour Season 5
  • Endeavour Season 4
  • Endeavour Season 3
  • Endeavour Season 2
  • Endeavour Season 1
Episode 2: Scherzo
Watch 1:30:21
Endeavour
Episode 2: Scherzo
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Episode: S8 E2 | 1:30:21
Episode 1: Striker
Watch 1:29:49
Endeavour
Episode 1: Striker
Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.
Episode: S8 E1 | 1:29:49
Episode 3: Zenana
Watch 1:30:03
Endeavour
Episode 3: Zenana
Morse is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at a college.
Episode: S7 E3 | 1:30:03
Episode 2: Raga
Watch 1:29:38
Endeavour
Episode 2: Raga
A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy, and leads to the door of a familiar face.
Episode: S7 E2 | 1:29:38
Episode 1: Oracle
Watch 1:30:24
Endeavour
Episode 1: Oracle
Morse is in Venice for the New Year, while a murder in Oxford puts Thursday on a quest.
Episode: S7 E1 | 1:30:24
Degüello
Watch 1:22:42
Endeavour
Degüello
A clue may help solve a crime that has haunted Endeavour and the team.
Episode: S6 E4 | 1:22:42
Confection
Watch 1:23:02
Endeavour
Confection
A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.
Episode: S6 E3 | 1:23:02
Apollo
Watch 1:23:02
Endeavour
Apollo
Endeavour investigates a car accident that proves to be a murder.
Episode: S6 E2 | 1:23:02
Pylon
Watch 1:23:02
Endeavour
Pylon
Endeavour returns investigates a murder but doesn’t believe the main suspect is guilty.
Episode: S6 E1 | 1:23:02
Icarus
Watch 1:22:41
Endeavour
Icarus
A teacher disappears, and Endeavour investigates the dark world of a public school.
Episode: S5 E6 | 1:22:41