Episode 3: Terminus

Shaun Evans, Anton Lesser, and more describe Endeavour's increasingly spiraling behavior.
What's it like filming a murder mystery and creating a fake blizzard? Listen and learn!
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Shaun Evans, Sara Vickers, and Sean Rigby discuss the triangle between their characters.
Roger Allam discussed Thursday's Season 8 journey and his relationship with Endeavour.
Anton Lesser discusses the evolution of CS Reginald Bright throughout the years.
Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.
Morse is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at a college.
A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy, and leads to the door of a familiar face.
Morse is in Venice for the New Year, while a murder in Oxford puts Thursday on a quest.
A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.