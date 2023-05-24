© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Endeavour

Episode 1: Prelude

Season 9 Episode 1

A murder in a college garden leads Endeavour to investigate a celebrated Oxford orchestra but, when a second tragedy hits, he discovers a story the ensemble would sooner forget.

Aired: 06/17/23
Aired: 06/17/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Teaser
Shaun Evans and Roger Allam star in the final season of Endeavour on MASTERPIECE.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Preview
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:43
Endeavour
Season 8 Recap
Take a look back on some of the major moments from Season 8 before tuning in for Season 9.
Clip: S9 | 0:43
Watch 1:03
Endeavour
Scene
Thursday checks in with Morse who, after taking some time away, is back on the job.
Clip: S9 E1 | 1:03
Watch 2:10
Endeavour
Best Buds: Thursday and Morse
Morse and Thursday: Longtime partners, forever friends. Relive their biggest moments.
Clip: S9 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Trailer
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
Preview: S9 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:03
Endeavour
Scene
The cast and creators of the Morse universe look back on 35 years of Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 E4 | 2:03
Watch 2:00
Endeavour
What's Ahead in the Final Season
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
Clip: S9 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Preview
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
Preview: S8 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:54
Endeavour
Scene
Morse is critical of Strange's work, while Thursday is critical of Morse.
Clip: S8 E3 | 0:54
Endeavour
Morse & The Last Endeavour: A MASTERPIECE Mystery! Special
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
Episode: S9 E4
Watch 1:30:11
Endeavour
Episode 3: Terminus
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:30:11
Watch 1:30:21
Endeavour
Episode 2: Scherzo
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Episode: S8 E2 | 1:30:21
Watch 1:29:49
Endeavour
Episode 1: Striker
Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.
Episode: S8 E1 | 1:29:49
Watch 1:30:03
Endeavour
Episode 3: Zenana
Morse is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at a college.
Episode: S7 E3 | 1:30:03
Watch 1:29:38
Endeavour
Episode 2: Raga
A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy, and leads to the door of a familiar face.
Episode: S7 E2 | 1:29:38
Watch 1:30:24
Endeavour
Episode 1: Oracle
Morse is in Venice for the New Year, while a murder in Oxford puts Thursday on a quest.
Episode: S7 E1 | 1:30:24
Watch 1:22:42
Endeavour
Degüello
A clue may help solve a crime that has haunted Endeavour and the team.
Episode: S6 E4 | 1:22:42
Watch 1:23:02
Endeavour
Confection
A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.
Episode: S6 E3 | 1:23:02
Watch 1:23:02
Endeavour
Apollo
Endeavour investigates a car accident that proves to be a murder.
Episode: S6 E2 | 1:23:02