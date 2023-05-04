© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The Coronation of King Charles III

The Coronation: A Day to Remember

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 1hr 28m 04s

Join Kirsty Young for a look back at a remarkable Coronation Day and the historic coronation of King Charles III. The program will feature highlights from the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the Coronation Procession, the famous Buckingham Palace balcony appearance and more.

Aired: 05/02/23 | Expires: 06/05/23
The Coronation: A Day to Remember
Extras
Sing for the King
Watch 58:14
The Coronation of King Charles III
Sing for the King
Learn about the choir performing on Windsor Castle grounds the day after the Coronation.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 58:14
The Coronation Concert
Watch 2:04:22
The Coronation of King Charles III
The Coronation Concert
Showcasing the United Kingdom's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 2:04:22
Charles R: The Making of a Monarch
Watch 59:45
The Coronation of King Charles III
Charles R: The Making of a Monarch
A look at the life of King Charles III over the past 74 years as Prince of Wales.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 59:45
