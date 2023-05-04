© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The Coronation of King Charles III

The Coronation Concert

Season 2023 Episode 4 | 2hr 04m 22s

Enjoy a concert showcasing the United Kingdom's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre, and dance, bringing music icons and contemporary stars together for the historic coronation of King Charles III.

Aired: 05/06/23 | Expires: 06/06/23
The Coronation Concert
Extras
Sing for the King
Watch 58:14
The Coronation of King Charles III
Sing for the King
Learn about the choir performing on Windsor Castle grounds the day after the Coronation.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 58:14
Charles R: The Making of a Monarch
Watch 59:45
The Coronation of King Charles III
Charles R: The Making of a Monarch
A look at the life of King Charles III over the past 74 years as Prince of Wales.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 59:45
The Coronation: A Day to Remember
Watch 1:28:04
The Coronation of King Charles III
The Coronation: A Day to Remember
Join Kirsty Young for a look back at the day’s historic Coronation of Their Majesties.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:28:04
