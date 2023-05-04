© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Coronation of King Charles III

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch

Season 2023 Episode 2 | 59m 45s

Explore the life of a king in the making as we follow the life of King Charles III from childhood to the present day, showing his life as captured on film, home movies and TV cameras. An unfiltered and immersive portrait, the documentary is told through King Charles' own words recorded through the decades.

Aired: 05/05/23 | Expires: 06/05/23
Charles R: The Making of a Monarch
Extras
Sing for the King
Watch 58:14
The Coronation of King Charles III
Sing for the King
Learn about the choir performing on Windsor Castle grounds the day after the Coronation.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 58:14
The Coronation Concert
Watch 2:04:22
The Coronation of King Charles III
The Coronation Concert
Showcasing the United Kingdom's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 2:04:22
The Coronation: A Day to Remember
Watch 1:28:04
The Coronation of King Charles III
The Coronation: A Day to Remember
Join Kirsty Young for a look back at the day’s historic Coronation of Their Majesties.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:28:04
Sing for the King
Watch 58:14
The Coronation of King Charles III
Sing for the King
Learn about the choir performing on Windsor Castle grounds the day after the Coronation.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 58:14
The Coronation Concert
Watch 2:04:22
The Coronation of King Charles III
The Coronation Concert
Showcasing the United Kingdom's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 2:04:22
The Coronation: A Day to Remember
Watch 1:28:04
The Coronation of King Charles III
The Coronation: A Day to Remember
Join Kirsty Young for a look back at the day’s historic Coronation of Their Majesties.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:28:04