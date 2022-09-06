Midwestern Favorites

Extras
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
Okra and Shrimp Stew, Pickled Shrimp, story of the Gullah Geechee; review of dutch ovens.
Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Transylvania Goulash, heirloom beans, Shredded Swiss Chard Salad and Beans and Greens.
Lard-Fried Chicken, Blueberry Biscuits; BLT Salad; tasting of regional potato chips.
Japanese Steakhouse Steak, Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Mozzarella; Cast Iron Skillets
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Khao Man Gai, Pad Gra Prow; a visit to Portland, OR; history of holy basil.
Seafood Fra Diavolo, Salmon Piccata; Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Bread; grocery store tips.
All
-
All
-
Cook's Country Season 15
-
Cook's Country Season 14
-
Cook's Country Season 13
-
Cook's Country Season 12
-
Cook's Country Season 11
Roast Pork Loin with 40 Cloves of Garlic, Orange Upside-Down Cake; hand mixer reviews.
