The City Club Forum

State Issue 1

Season 27 Episode 84 | 56m 46s

The City Club of Cleveland has a conversation about putting voting on Issue 1 Aug. 8, changing Ohio's constitution.

Aired: 08/03/23
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence and Medicine
Dr. Jag Singh discusses his new book and the future of Artificial Intelligence.
Episode: S27 E83 | 56:46
Watch 56:35
The City Club Forum
Past, Present, and Future of Women’s Basketball in Cleveland
Join the City Club to talk about the evolution of women’s basketball in Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E82 | 56:35
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Ronn Richard Reflects 20 Years at the Cleveland Foundation
Ronn Richard share insights and lessons from his tenure at the Cleveland Foundation.
Episode: S27 E81 | 56:46
Watch 56:24
The City Club Forum
The Next Two Years of K-12 Education Funding
Dr. Howard Fleeter has an extensive background in education funding and policy.
Episode: S27 E80 | 56:24
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Document, Advocate, Empower: Using Science & Medicine to Pre
In March, Physicians for Human Rights named Sam Zarifi as its new Executive Director.
Episode: S27 E79 | 56:46
Watch 55:56
The City Club Forum
An American Martyr in Persia
Reza Aslan discusses his book An American Martyr in Persia.
Episode: S27 E78 | 55:56
Watch 56:42
The City Club Forum
I Have Something to Tell You (For Young Adults): In Conversa
Chasten Buttigieg talks about his new book for Pride month,
Episode: S27 E77 | 56:42
Watch 56:38
The City Club Forum
The Day I Die: The Untold Story of Assisted Dying in America
This forum is presented in partnership with Ohio End of Life Options.
Episode: S27 E76 | 56:38
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Protecting the Mental Health of Teenagers
The mental health of teenagers has become a significant issue in America.
Episode: S27 E75 | 56:46
Watch 56:42
The City Club Forum
Entrepreneurship & Innovation: Eduardo Gonzalez
Eduardo Gonzales at Ferragon is a prime example of the entrepreneurial spirit in Cleveland
Episode: S27 E74 | 56:42
