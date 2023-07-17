© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The City Club Forum

Ronn Richard Reflects 20 Years at the Cleveland Foundation

Season 27 Episode 81 | 56m 46s

In January 2023, Ronn Richard announced his plans to retire from his role as president and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation after 20 years at the helm of the world’s first community foundation. As Mr. Richard prepares to retire at the end of July, he will join Tony Richardson, President of The George Gund Foundation, in a conversation reflecting on his tenure at the Cleveland Foundation.

Aired: 07/16/23
