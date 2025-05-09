© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

The Unseen Truth: When Race Changed Sight in America

Season 30 Episode 35 | 56m 46s

Join us at the City Club as author Sarah Lewis uncovers how visual tactics have long secured our regime of racial hierarchy in spite of its false foundations—and offers a way to begin to dismantle it.

Aired: 05/08/25
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2025 Law Day: Public Education and the Assault on American Democracy
Join us at the City Club as we commemorate 2025 Law Day.
Episode: S30 E34 | 56:46
Watch 57:12
The City Club Forum
In Search of Solutions to the Challenges Facing US Immigrants and Refugees
In conversation with scholar & journalist Steven T. Savides.
Episode: S30 E32 | 57:12
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Second Chance Workforce: How Public Policy Can Shape Ohio’s Future
Join the City Club as we present the 2025 Charles R. See Forum on Reentry.
Episode: S30 E33 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2025 State of the City
Join us for Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb's 4th Annual State of the City.
Episode: S30 E31 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Guarding the Land: A Conversation with the 2024 American League Manager of the Year
Join us at the City Club as we hear from the 2024 AL Manager of the Year Stephen Vogt.
Episode: S30 E30 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
An Urban Agenda for Cleveland
Join us at the City Club as we hear from key leadership engaged in the urban agenda.
Episode: S30 E29 | 56:46
Watch 56:40
The City Club Forum
Astronaut Sally Ride's Legacy, LGBTQ+ Rights, and Progress for Women in STEM
Join us at the City Club to learn from the life and legacy of Sally Ride.
Episode: S30 E28 | 56:40
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Purpose and Power of Place-based Philanthropy in Cleveland and Detroit
The Cleveland Foundation and Kresge Foundation have worked to improve the lives of residents.
Episode: S30 E27 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The State of DEI
We'll assess the state of DEI, the meaning of this moment, and the prospects for the future.
Episode: S30 E26 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2025 High School Debate Championship
The top two area high school debaters square off in a classic "Lincoln-Douglas" style debate.
Episode: S30 E25 | 56:46
