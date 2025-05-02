© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The City Club Forum

2025 Law Day: Public Education and the Assault on American Democracy

Season 30 Episode 34 | 56m 46s

Join us at the City Club in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association as we commemorate 2025 Law Day and celebrate the rule of law and cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal system.

Aired: 05/01/25
Watch 56:46
