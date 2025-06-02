© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Mehdi Hasan Unfiltered

Season 30 Episode 39 | 56m 46s

Join us for a bold conversation on politics, the media, and democracy with Mehdi Hasan, moderated by News 5's Nadeen Abusada. The forum marks the second annual Siddiq Forum on the Islamic World--an annual celebration where speakers will help create a more inclusive community and help to ensure that the future of our democratic republic is truly inclusive and multicultural.

Aired: 06/01/25
