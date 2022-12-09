© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education

Season 27 Episode 52 | 55m 38s

After 15 years of service to Cleveland families CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will step down at the end of the year. As he has demonstrated in his annual State of the Schools addresses, his tenure has been marked by accomplishment in spite of significant challenges.

Aired: 12/08/22
Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education
Coming Out and Coming of Age
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Coming Out and Coming of Age
Growing up can be hard enough. For LGBTQ+ youth, coming out adds to the pressures.
Episode: S27 E43 | 56:46
A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney offers her thoughts on the state of the nation and the future of the republic.
Episode: S27 E47 | 56:46
Civil Rights Cold Cases
Watch 55:29
The City Club Forum
Civil Rights Cold Cases
Civil Rights Cold Cases: Uncovering the Restless and Relevant Truth
Episode: S27 E25 | 55:29
Elder Care: Connecting through Imagination, Joy, and Wonder
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Elder Care: Connecting through Imagination, Joy, and Wonder
Elder Care: Connecting through Imagination, Joy, and Wonder
Episode: S27 E24 | 56:46
The Changing Reality of Human Resource Management
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Changing Reality of Human Resource Management
We hear from three seasoned professionals on how they’ve seen their profession evolve.
Episode: S27 E23 | 56:46
Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches
Watch 55:36
The City Club Forum
Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches
Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches That Would Have Rewritten History
Episode: S27 E21 | 55:36
Laboratories of Autocracy
Watch 55:45
The City Club Forum
Laboratories of Autocracy
Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-Up Call from Behind the Lines
Episode: S27 E20 | 55:45
The 2022 Charles R. See Annual Forum on Reentry
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The 2022 Charles R. See Annual Forum on Reentry
The 2022 Charles R. See Annual Forum on Reentry featuring Ms. Susan Burton
Episode: S27 E19 | 56:46
Clearing the Path for Successful Black Business Ownership
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Clearing the Path for Successful Black Business Ownership
Clearing the Path for Successful Black Business Ownership
Episode: S27 E18 | 56:46
2022 State of the Great Lakes
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2022 State of the Great Lakes
2022 State of the Great Lakes
Episode: S27 E17 | 56:46
All
  • All
  • The City Club Forum Season 27
  • The City Club Forum Season 26
  • The City Club Forum Season 25
  • The City Club Forum Season 24
  • The City Club Forum Season 23
  • The City Club Forum Season 22
  • The City Club Forum Season 21
  • The City Club Forum Season 20
  • The City Club Forum Season 19
  • The City Club Forum Season 18
