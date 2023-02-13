© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Represent

Season 27 Episode 60 | 56m 46s

Native Americans are these land's first scientists and innovators. In fact, more than fifty present-day medications used across the globe have been developed using traditional Native medicines. Sarah EchoHawk, a citizen of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma, has led AISES as CEO since 2013. Prior to joining AISES, she served as the Executive Vice President of First Nations Development Institute.

Aired: 02/12/23
Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Represent
