The City Club Forum

JUST ACTION: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law

Season 28 Episode 31 | 56m 46s

Join the City Club as we hear from Just Action co-author Leah Rothstein on how our communities can begin to undo segregation's damage.

Aired: 05/09/24
The City Club Forum
When MacKenzie Scott Calls
Four Cleveland nonprofits receive money from billionaire MacKenzie Scott.
Episode: S28 E30 | 56:46
Watch 56:15
The City Club Forum
Fair Chance Housing: Removing Barriers After Incarceration
Yusuf Dahl has been on both sides of the struggle to strengthen America’s vulnerable neighborhoods.
Episode: S28 E29 | 56:15
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Changing Landscape of Arts & Culture in Northeast Ohio
Join the Cit Club for a discussion about Greater Cleveland’s future economic and cultural growth.
Episode: S28 E28 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Paving the Way for Prosperity and Philanthropy
Economic stability in Black families through banking, credit, and entrepreneurship.
Episode: S28 E27 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Inspiring the Next Generation of Space Explorers and Scientists!
The City of Cleveland will be in the path of totality of a total solar eclipse.
Episode: S28 E26 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
Growth of the Game
Cleveland will host the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four.
Episode: S28 E24 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The 2024 State of the City with Mayor Justin M. Bibb
Mayor Justin M. Bibb will discuss the foundational work and progress made.
Episode: S28 E25 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
You and your adult child: How to grow together
Laurence Steinberg brings a lifetime of expertise in adolescence and emerging adulthood.
Episode: S28 E23 | 56:46
Watch 55:30
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Justice Janet C. Protasiewicz
Justice Janet C. Protasiewicz is serving her first term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Episode: S28 E22 | 55:30
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2024 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S28 E21 | 56:46
