The City Club Forum

Civil Rights Cold Cases

Season 27 Episode 25 | 55m 29s

For months after three white men chased Ahmaud Arbery to his death, Georgia of 2020 looked disconcertingly like Georgia of 1950. Hank Klibanoff would know. He is a son of the South, professor at Emory University, and created the Georgia Civil Rights Cold Cases Project--a journalistic exploration of unpunished racially motivated killings during the civil rights era.

Aired: 06/23/22
Civil Rights Cold Cases
It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant, Maternal Health
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant, Maternal Health
Cleveland's infant mortality rate is one of the worst in the nation.
Episode: S27 E45 | 56:46
GOJO Industries: 75 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
GOJO Industries: 75 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation
Carey Jaros successfully led GOJO Industries during the early days of COVID-19.
Episode: S27 E51 | 56:46
The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth
Kristin Henning has spent 25 years representing Black children in Washington, D.C.
Episode: S27 E50 | 56:46
Strengthening Democracy, One Small Step at a Time
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Strengthening Democracy, One Small Step at a Time
A simple conversation model could help citizens bridge the nation's partisan divide.
Episode: S27 E46 | 56:46
Remarks from Todd Greene of WorkRise
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Todd Greene of WorkRise
A competitive labor market has given rise to a new era of worker power.
Episode: S27 E44 | 56:46
Coming Out and Coming of Age
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Coming Out and Coming of Age
Growing up can be hard enough. For LGBTQ+ youth, coming out adds to the pressures.
Episode: S27 E43 | 56:46
Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education
Watch 55:38
The City Club Forum
Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education
A conversation about Cleveland's educational future
Episode: S27 E52 | 55:38
A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney offers her thoughts on the state of the nation and the future of the republic.
Episode: S27 E47 | 56:46
Elder Care: Connecting through Imagination, Joy, and Wonder
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Elder Care: Connecting through Imagination, Joy, and Wonder
Elder Care: Connecting through Imagination, Joy, and Wonder
Episode: S27 E24 | 56:46
The Changing Reality of Human Resource Management
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Changing Reality of Human Resource Management
We hear from three seasoned professionals on how they’ve seen their profession evolve.
Episode: S27 E23 | 56:46
