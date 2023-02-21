© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving

Season 27 Episode 61 | 55m 26s

In 2019, The Soul of Philanthropy Cleveland vividly displayed the power of African American philanthropy, and centered Cleveland’s Black community in a national conversation on humanity, giving back, and transformational change.

Aired: 02/20/23
Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving
