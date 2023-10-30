© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

A Conversation with Playhouse Square's Craig Hassall

Season 28 Episode 2 | 56m 49s

In early 2023, Craig Hassall became President and CEO of Playhouse Square. Prior to coming to Cleveland, Hassal was a mainstay in the international theater community, with decades of experience operating and curating major venues in Europe and Australia, including Opera Australia, the English National Ballet, and most recently serving as CEO of London's Royal Albert Music Hall.

Aired: 10/29/23
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Ohio Issue 1 Debate: Abortion Rights
Currently, abortion is legal in Ohio before 22 weeks of pregnancy.
Episode: S28 E1 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
Systems Change in the Workforce
Systems change in workforce development is the collective efforts of employers and workers
Episode: S27 E91 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Blitz Bazawule
Blitz Bazawule is also an author, visual artist, rapper, and director of THE COLOR PURPLE
Episode: S27 E90 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives
Charlayne Hunter-Gault is a civil rights icon and a veteran journalist.
Episode: S27 E89 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Next Giant Leap: From the Moon to Mars
James Free talks about a long-term presence on the Moon.
Episode: S27 E88 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Leading Cities: Building Democracy and Governing in Ohio
Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will join us.
Episode: S27 E87 | 56:46
Watch 55:25
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Glenville Tarblooders Coach Ginn
The Glenville Tarblooders entered the Ohio Division IV state championship game.
Episode: S27 E86 | 55:25
Watch 56:15
The City Club Forum
A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress
Join us for a conversation about racial progress and white supremacy with Wesley Lowery.
Episode: S27 E85 | 56:15
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
State Issue 1
A conversation about putting voting on Issue 1 Aug. 8, changing Ohio's constitution.
Episode: S27 E84 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence and Medicine
Dr. Jag Singh discusses his new book and the future of Artificial Intelligence.
Episode: S27 E83 | 56:46
