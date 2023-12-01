© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

A Conversation with Cleveland's College Presidents

Season 28 Episode 7 | 56m 46s

Over the past few years, schools have strived to adapt and shift in response to the ever-changing environment and requirements of a 21st-century classroom. Higher education, in particular, has borne a significant share of these challenges.

Aired: 11/30/23
Extras
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Next Generation of Philanthropy
Alesha Washington has extensive knowledge of public policy in Northeast Ohio.
Episode: S28 E6 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States
Episode: S28 E5 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ambassado
Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason assumed her role to the United States in August 2022.
Episode: S28 E4 | 56:46
Watch 56:44
The City Club Forum
2023 State of the Great Lakes
Climate change has led to increased rainfall and reduced water quality.
Episode: S28 E3 | 56:44
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Playhouse Square's Craig Hassall
Join us for a conversation between Craig Hassell and Dan Moulthrop.
Episode: S28 E2 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Ohio Issue 1 Debate: Abortion Rights
Currently, abortion is legal in Ohio before 22 weeks of pregnancy.
Episode: S28 E1 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
Systems Change in the Workforce
Systems change in workforce development is the collective efforts of employers and workers
Episode: S27 E91 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Blitz Bazawule
Blitz Bazawule is also an author, visual artist, rapper, and director of THE COLOR PURPLE
Episode: S27 E90 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives
Charlayne Hunter-Gault is a civil rights icon and a veteran journalist.
Episode: S27 E89 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Next Giant Leap: From the Moon to Mars
James Free talks about a long-term presence on the Moon.
Episode: S27 E88 | 56:49
All
  • All
  • The City Club Forum Season 28
  • The City Club Forum Season 27
  • The City Club Forum Season 26
  • The City Club Forum Season 25
  • The City Club Forum Season 24
  • The City Club Forum Season 23
  • The City Club Forum Season 22
  • The City Club Forum Season 21
  • The City Club Forum Season 20
  • The City Club Forum Season 19
  • The City Club Forum Season 18
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Next Generation of Philanthropy
Alesha Washington has extensive knowledge of public policy in Northeast Ohio.
Episode: S28 E6 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States
Episode: S28 E5 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ambassado
Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason assumed her role to the United States in August 2022.
Episode: S28 E4 | 56:46
Watch 56:44
The City Club Forum
2023 State of the Great Lakes
Climate change has led to increased rainfall and reduced water quality.
Episode: S28 E3 | 56:44
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Playhouse Square's Craig Hassall
Join us for a conversation between Craig Hassell and Dan Moulthrop.
Episode: S28 E2 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Ohio Issue 1 Debate: Abortion Rights
Currently, abortion is legal in Ohio before 22 weeks of pregnancy.
Episode: S28 E1 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
Systems Change in the Workforce
Systems change in workforce development is the collective efforts of employers and workers
Episode: S27 E91 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Blitz Bazawule
Blitz Bazawule is also an author, visual artist, rapper, and director of THE COLOR PURPLE
Episode: S27 E90 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives
Charlayne Hunter-Gault is a civil rights icon and a veteran journalist.
Episode: S27 E89 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Next Giant Leap: From the Moon to Mars
James Free talks about a long-term presence on the Moon.
Episode: S27 E88 | 56:49