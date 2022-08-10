Musical Scores

Extras
Appraisal: Jean Cocteau Ceramic Sculpture, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Chinese Bodhisattva Bronze, ca. 1650
Appraisal: Vintage LGBTQ+ T-shirt Collection
Appraisal: Tiffany Studios Lotus Bell Table Lamp, ca. 1903
Appraisal: Northwest Coast Native American Cradle & Doll, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Charla Ilgner Archive, ca. 1940
Appraisal: Walter Johnson-signed Baseball with Box, ca. 1925
Get a sneak peak of Season 27!
Discover all new appraisals from ROADSHOW’s Season 26 tour, like a find of up to $75,000!
Appraisal: 1911 Olaf Carl Seltzer Gouache & Watercolor Painting
Which San Antonio finds have soared since 2007? Guess the find that jumped to $80,000!
Watch wow-worthy Woodside treasures at Filoli, with a $60,000 to $150,000 appraisal!
Travel with ROADSHOW to Texas for updated Season 12 appraisals including a $120,000 find!
Magnificent Michigan appraisals revisited 13 years after ROADSHOW's stop in Grand Rapids!
Watch glorious Grand Rapids finds and guess which treasures have soared since 2008!
Travel to desert oasis Palm Springs and learn which finds are now heating up!
Head back to Palm Springs for sizzling finds, like an updated appraisal of $400K to $600K!
Catch captivating appraisals at Colonial Williamsburg, including a $30 to $100K item!
Discover more treasures from Colonial Williamsburg, including a $50K to $100K find!