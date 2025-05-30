Vintage Phoenix, Hour 1

Extras
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Appraisal: George II Walnut Tripod Table, ca. 1760
Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 3
Appraisal: 1998 Magic: The Gathering "Dark Ritual" Trading Card Art
Appraisal: Silk Wedding Dress, ca. 1895
Owner Interview: 1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic Collection
Owner Interview: 1942 DC Comics Promotional Superman Figure
Appraisal: Black Forest Child's Bear Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: John Waters Posters
Appraisal: National Tomb Trade Stimulator, ca. 1930
Watch newly revealed treasures from all five stops of ROADSHOW's Season 29 Tour!
Discover finds that even our experts hadn’t seen prior to these magical ROADSHOW moments!
ROADSHOW searches for hidden treasures in Maryland including one $150,000 - $200,000 find!
ROADSHOW finds rare treasures at Maryland Zoo including one worth $180,000!
Watch astonishing treasures from ROADSHOW’s Baltimore stop! One is $350,000 - $570,000!
ROADSHOW visits Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms discovering a $400,000 treasure!