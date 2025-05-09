© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1

Season 29 Episode 18

tk

Aired: 05/08/25
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Preview: S29 E25 | 0:30
Watch 0:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: George II Walnut Tripod Table, ca. 1760
Appraisal: George II Walnut Tripod Table, ca. 1760
Clip: S29 E22 | 0:38
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 3
Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 3
Preview: S29 E15 | 0:30
Watch 2:11
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1998 Magic: The Gathering "Dark Ritual" Trading Card Art
Appraisal: 1998 Magic: The Gathering "Dark Ritual" Trading Card Art
Clip: S29 E15 | 2:11
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Silk Wedding Dress, ca. 1895
Appraisal: Silk Wedding Dress, ca. 1895
Clip: S29 E15 | 1:03
Watch 1:20
Antiques Roadshow
Owner Interview: 1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic Collection
Owner Interview: 1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic Collection
Clip: S29 E12 | 1:20
Watch 2:17
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Black Forest Child's Bear Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Black Forest Child's Bear Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S29 | 2:17
Watch 3:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: John Waters Posters
Appraisal: John Waters Posters
Clip: S29 | 3:00
Watch 1:32
Antiques Roadshow
Owner Interview: 1942 DC Comics Promotional Superman Figure
Owner Interview: 1942 DC Comics Promotional Superman Figure
Clip: S29 E11 | 1:32
Watch 2:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: National Tomb Trade Stimulator, ca. 1930
Appraisal: National Tomb Trade Stimulator, ca. 1930
Clip: S29 | 2:00
All
  • All
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 29
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 28
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 27
  • Season 26
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 25
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 24
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 23
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 22
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 21
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 20
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 19
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 18
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 17
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 16
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 15
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 14
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 13
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 12
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 11
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Watch 52:31
Antiques Roadshow
Never Seen That Before!
Discover finds that even our experts hadn’t seen prior to these magical ROADSHOW moments!
Episode: S29 E22 | 52:31
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage San Jose, Hour 2
tk
Episode: S29 E17
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage San Jose, Hour 1
tk
Episode: S29 E16
Watch 52:27
Antiques Roadshow
Maryland Zoo, Hour 3
ROADSHOW searches for hidden treasures in Maryland including one $150,000 - $200,000 find!
Episode: S29 E15 | 52:27
Watch 52:32
Antiques Roadshow
Maryland Zoo, Hour 2
ROADSHOW finds rare treasures at Maryland Zoo including one worth $180,000!
Episode: S29 E14 | 52:32
Watch 52:29
Antiques Roadshow
Maryland Zoo, Hour 1
Watch astonishing treasures from ROADSHOW’s Baltimore stop! One is $350,000 - $570,000!
Episode: S29 E13 | 52:29
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 3
ROADSHOW visits Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms discovering a $400,000 treasure!
Episode: S29 E12 | 52:26
Watch 52:22
Antiques Roadshow
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1
Discover delightful ROADSHOW treasures at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms!
Episode: S29 E10 | 52:22
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Living History Farms, Hour 3
Luminous treasures are unveiled at Living History Farms. One is $50,000 to $70,000!
Episode: S29 E9 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Living History Farms, Hour 2
Watch remarkable finds from ROADSHOW’s stop in Iowa including a $70,000 to $90,000 item!
Episode: S29 E8 | 52:25