In The Making

Follow two performers as they break down barriers in opera and country music.
Clint Eastwood loved Roberta Flack's song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."
How Roberta Flack made "Killing Me Softly With His Song" her own.
Roberta Flack performed with all of that soulful "getting-toggetherness."
Growing up, Roberta Flack was known as a piano prodigy who "could play anything."
One of Groucho's best nights on "The Dick Cavett Show."
Dick Cavett reflects on his early days of standup and the lessons he learned.
Groucho Marx was a guest host on "The Tonight Show."
Groucho Marx was a prolific writer with "a genuine intellect."
Salman Rushdie talks about some of his favorite Saul Bellow books in this outtake.
Discover music icon Roberta Flack’s rise to stardom and triumphs over racism and sexism.
Papp, founder of Free Shakespeare in the Park, believed great art is for all.
Jason Momoa narrates the story of five-time Olympic medalist and surfer Duke Kahanamoku.
Explore the life of the famous singer who became an icon for the civil rights movement.
The story of a visionary artist who found salvation through dance.
Revisit the remarkable career and life of an icon who became a human rights pioneer.
Explore the life and 70-year career of the iconic Latina actor, performer and activist.
Dive into the career of the legendary blues guitarist.
Discover The Trocks. Dancing on pointe shoes, these male ballerinas mix artistry and joy.