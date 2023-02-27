© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

American Masters

In The Making

Season 37 Episode 3

Follow two performers as they break down barriers in music. Opera singer J’Nai Bridges takes the stage in “A Knee on the Neck,” a choral tribute to George Floyd. Country artist Rissi Palmer redefines success as she works on her latest album, while uplifting other artists of color in the Americana genres.

Aired: 03/23/23
Roberta Flack
Watch 1:23:33
American Masters
Roberta Flack
Discover music icon Roberta Flack’s rise to stardom and triumphs over racism and sexism.
Episode: S37 E1 | 1:23:33
Joe Papp in Five Acts
Watch 1:21:56
American Masters
Joe Papp in Five Acts
Papp, founder of Free Shakespeare in the Park, believed great art is for all.
Episode: S36 E4 | 1:21:56
Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha
Watch 1:23:57
American Masters
Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha
Jason Momoa narrates the story of five-time Olympic medalist and surfer Duke Kahanamoku.
Episode: S36 E3 | 1:23:57
Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands
Watch 1:53:01
American Masters
Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands
Explore the life of the famous singer who became an icon for the civil rights movement.
Episode: S36 E2 | 1:53:01
Ailey
Watch 1:23:21
American Masters
Ailey
The story of a visionary artist who found salvation through dance.
Episode: S36 E1 | 1:23:21
Becoming Helen Keller (Extended Audio Description Version)
Watch 1:36:11
American Masters
Becoming Helen Keller (Extended Audio Description Version)
Revisit the remarkable career and life of an icon who became a human rights pioneer.
Episode: S35 E12 | 1:36:11
Becoming Helen Keller
Watch 1:22:50
American Masters
Becoming Helen Keller
Revisit the remarkable career and life of an icon who became a human rights pioneer.
Episode: S35 E11 | 1:22:50
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Watch 1:28:42
American Masters
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Explore the life and 70-year career of the iconic Latina actor, performer and activist.
Episode: S35 E10 | 1:28:42
Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase The Blues Away
Watch 1:22:31
American Masters
Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase The Blues Away
Dive into the career of the legendary blues guitarist.
Episode: S35 E9 | 1:22:31
Ballerina Boys
Watch 53:26
American Masters
Ballerina Boys
Discover The Trocks. Dancing on pointe shoes, these male ballerinas mix artistry and joy.
Episode: S35 E8 | 53:26