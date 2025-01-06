The Disappearance of Miss Scott

Extras
Discover how Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics.
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
These are 3 of Brenda's Lee most notable performances from Jubilee USA, also known as Ozark Jubilee.
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works.
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez through music and the arts.