American Masters

Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny

Season 39 Episode 5

Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political thinkers of the 20th century, who transformed her time as a political prisoner and refugee during World War II into daring insights about totalitarianism which continue to resonate today.

Aired: 06/26/25
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Preview: S39 E5 | 2:00
Watch 2:50
American Masters
What sparked Hannah Arendt's ideas behind "The Origins of Totalitarianism"
Hannah Arendt came up with ideas for “The Origins of Totalitarianism” while observing Hitler.
Clip: S39 E5 | 2:50
Watch 3:40
American Masters
How Hannah Arendt developed the concept of "the banality of evil"
Hannah Arendt came up with the concept of “the banality of evil” during the trial of Adolf Eichmann.
Clip: S39 E5 | 3:40
Watch 1:15
American Masters
Hannah Arendt’s reflections on being a refugee
Hannah Arendt became a stateless person in 1933 upon fleeing Germany to France.
Clip: S39 E5 | 1:15
Watch 2:01
American Masters
Why McCarthyism was familiar to Hannah Arendt
Hannah Arendt was teaching at Berkeley when McCarthyism took hold of the United States.
Clip: S39 E5 | 2:01
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:30
Watch 2:10:34
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Special: 2:10:34
Watch 1:51:14
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence [ASL]
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Special: 1:51:14
Watch 15:44
American Masters
Danielle Scott: Ancestral Call
Follow Danielle Scott as she makes art that explores the wretched pain and beauty of her ancestors.
Special: 15:44
Watch 37:28
American Masters
Tunde Adebimpe Channels His DIY Roots Into Raw Solo Debut
Musician Tunde Adebimpe on his creative process behind his solo album debut.
Special: 37:28
