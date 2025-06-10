Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny

Extras
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Hannah Arendt came up with ideas for “The Origins of Totalitarianism” while observing Hitler.
Hannah Arendt came up with the concept of “the banality of evil” during the trial of Adolf Eichmann.
Hannah Arendt became a stateless person in 1933 upon fleeing Germany to France.
Hannah Arendt was teaching at Berkeley when McCarthyism took hold of the United States.
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Follow Danielle Scott as she makes art that explores the wretched pain and beauty of her ancestors.
Musician Tunde Adebimpe on his creative process behind his solo album debut.
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works.