July 27, 2023

Extras
Hari Sreenivasan joins the show.
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall join the show.
Robert Service; Nadia Murad; Miles Taylor; Brandi Chastain; Lianne Sanderson
Miles Taylor discusses his new book "Blowback."
Rebecca Traister and Joe Trippi; Pita Limjaroenrat; Sam Pollard
Sam Pollard joins the show.
Noa Landau; Melissa Sims; Richard Wiles; Alex Marquardt; Raj Chetty; Al Goodman
Raj Chetty discusses the Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action.
Nathan Law; Colson Whitehead; Paco de Leon; Jane Birkin
Paco de Leon joins the show.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Robert Service; Nadia Murad; Miles Taylor; Brandi Chastain; Lianne Sanderson
Rebecca Traister and Joe Trippi; Pita Limjaroenrat; Sam Pollard
Noa Landau; Melissa Sims; Richard Wiles; Alex Marquardt; Raj Chetty; Al Goodman
Nathan Law; Colson Whitehead; Paco de Leon; Jane Birkin
Daria Kaleniuk; Christine Brennan; Keyu Jin; Kai Bird
Dennis Ross; Chris Krebs; Priscilla Sims Brown
Jessica Roth; William Cohen; Elina Valtonen; Ben McKenzie
Olga Kefalogianni & Francesca Racioppi; Alex O’Keefe & Shaan Sharma; Christian Cooper
Mikhail Zygar; Rachel Eliza Griffiths; Jennifer Pahlka; Sharon Horgan
Igor Zhovkva; Anthony Caronna; Howard Gertler; Dr. Hoesung Lee