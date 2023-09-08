© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 11, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6051 | 55m 21s

Morocco is suffering from a deadly earthquake, Sam Kiley joins from a hospital in the country. Director of Emergency Response of the World Central Kitchen discusses getting food and water to victims. Morocco’s director of the Interior Ministry Khalid Zerouali discusses the government's response. Former Pentagon official talks about the G20 summit. Naoise Mac Sweeney talks about her new book.

Aired: 09/10/23
Watch 17:26
Amanpour and Company
Author on Redefining Our Understanding of “The West"
Naoíse Mac Sweeney talks about her new book and redefining our understanding of “The West”
Clip: S2023 E6051 | 17:26
Watch 17:47
Amanpour and Company
“Colleges Spend Like There’s No Tomorrow” — But On What?
Reporter Melissa Korn discusses her investigation into the cost of higher education.
Clip: S2023 E6050 | 17:47
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
September 8, 2023
Evan Osnos; Mona Charen; Gabriela Jaurgeui; Melissa Korn; Ricky McKinnie; Jimmy Carter
Episode: S2023 E6050 | 55:19
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: “Most Dangerous Woman in the World"
Sung-Yoon Lee joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6049 | 17:37
Watch 5:35
Amanpour and Company
"The Last Politician:" Inside Biden's White House
Franklin Foer joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6049 | 5:35
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
September 7, 2023
Franklin Foer; Jodie Foster and Nancy Hollander; Sung-Yoon Lee
Episode: S2023 E6049 | 55:23
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 6, 2023
Damilola Ogunbiyi; Richard Haass; Bobby Ghosh; Baratunde Thurston
Episode: S2023 E6048 | 55:15
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
PBS’ America Outdoors: How Nature Connects With Culture
Baratunde Thurston discusses the new season of PBS’s “America Outdoors.”
Clip: S2023 E6048 | 17:49
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2023
Rahm Emanuel; Rama Yade; Kimberly Teehee
Episode: S2023 E6047 | 55:43
Watch 17:50
Amanpour and Company
Will Congress Seat a Cherokee Delegate?
Kimberly Teehee joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6047 | 17:50
