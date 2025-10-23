October 24, 2025

Iceland's President Halla Tómasdóttir and filmmaker Pamela Hogan join to discuss a critical women's strike in the country that is the subject of Hogan's new documentary "The Day Iceland Stood Still." Gayle Young speaks about her groundbreaking reporting on female genital mutilation and new memoir. Author Cory Doctorow discusses his new book which focuses on the "ens***-ification" of the internet.