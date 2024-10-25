© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

October 24, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7084 | 55m 38s

Former U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland on his support for Donald Trump. Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge on the new documentary "Louder: The Soundtrack of Change." Harvard economics professor Jason Furman examines how Harris's and Trump's proposed policies might impact the American economy.

Aired: 10/23/24
Extras
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
John Grisham on “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions”
John Grisham discusses his new book “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions.”
Clip: S2024 E7085 | 17:49
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 25, 2024
Jeffrey Goldberg; John Grisham; Arwa Damon
Episode: S2024 E7085 | 55:47
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
How Might Harris's and Trump’s Proposed Policies Impact the American Economy?
Jason Furman joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7084 | 17:51
Watch 19:08
Amanpour and Company
How a Magazine for the Jewish Left Navigated Grief & Anti-Zionism After Oct 7
Arielle Angel, Editor-in-Chief of Jewish Currents, discusses her magazine's work after Oct. 7.
Clip: S2024 E7083 | 19:08
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2024
Christine Spolar; Bob Woodward; Arielle Angel
Episode: S2024 E7083 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2024
Mihai Popșoi; Ben Macintyre; Neal Katyal
Episode: S2024 E7082 | 55:47
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
Former DOJ Official Warns of Potential “Election Crisis”
Neal Katyal joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7082 | 18:23
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2024
Ryan Crocker; Leslie Vinjamuri; Simon Rosenberg; Alexander Vindman
Episode: S2024 E7081 | 55:48
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
Alexander Vindman: The U.S. Will “Decide The Fate of the World” on Nov. 5th
Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (Ret.) discusses the war in Ukraine.
Clip: S2024 E7081 | 18:35
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Controlling the Weather and Eating Pets: Expert Breaks Down Disinformation
Renée DiResta joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7080 | 18:01
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 25, 2024
Jeffrey Goldberg; John Grisham; Arwa Damon
Episode: S2024 E7085 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2024
Christine Spolar; Bob Woodward; Arielle Angel
Episode: S2024 E7083 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2024
Mihai Popșoi; Ben Macintyre; Neal Katyal
Episode: S2024 E7082 | 55:47
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2024
Ryan Crocker; Leslie Vinjamuri; Simon Rosenberg; Alexander Vindman
Episode: S2024 E7081 | 55:48
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 18, 2024
Gershon Baskin; Ali Abbasi; Renee Diresta; Gillian Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7080 | 55:46
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Richard Haass; Noam Tibon; Mustafa Barghouti
Episode: S2024 E7079 | 55:04
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Ann Powers; Bill Adair
Episode: S2024 E7078 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Amos Yadlin; Cate Blanchett; Alfonso Cuaron; Steve Vladeck
Episode: S2024 E7077 | 55:46
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2024
James Elder; Nancy Pelosi; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7076 | 55:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Episode: S2024 E7075 | 55:46