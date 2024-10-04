© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

October 2, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7068 | 55m 46s

Fmr. Israeli PM Ehud Barak on Iran's attack on Israel and the anticipated response. Fmr. State Department official Andrew Miller gives the American perspective on the escalation in the region. Iran expert Karim Sadjadpour discusses Iran's strategy in this conflict. Actor and activist John Leguizamo explores the Latino American experience in “Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos."

Aired: 10/01/24
Extras
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
Malcolm Gladwell Revisits “The Tipping Point” in New Book
Malcolm Gladwell joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7070 | 18:16
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Episode: S2024 E7069 | 55:47
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Ta-Nehisi Coates On Visit to Israel/West Bank: “An Immoral Apartheid Regime”
Ta-Nehisi Coates joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7069 | 18:12
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
John Leguizamo on Learning the Untold History of Latinos: “It Changed My DNA”
John Leguizamo discusses his new series “Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos.”
Clip: S2024 E7068 | 18:01
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
“The Rise of the Latino Far Right:” Why Latinos Are Turning Out for Trump
Paola Ramos joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7067 | 17:51
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Kate Winslet; Paola Ramos
Episode: S2024 E7067 | 55:22
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2024
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Episode: S2024 E7066 | 55:46
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
Kansas Journalist on How the Right Co-opted White Rural America
Sarah Smarsh discusses her book "Bone of the Bone."
Clip: S2024 E7066 | 17:30
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
This Librarian Spoke Out Against Book Banning. Now She Fears for Her Life
Amanda Jones joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7065 | 17:54
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Episode: S2024 E7069 | 55:47
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Kate Winslet; Paola Ramos
Episode: S2024 E7067 | 55:22
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2024
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Episode: S2024 E7066 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2024
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Episode: S2024 E7065 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2024
Ben Wedeman; William Ruto; Javad Zarif; Francis Collins
Episode: S2024 E7064 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2024
Pedro Sanchez; Annalena Baerbock; Abdullah Hammoud
Episode: S2024 E7063 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2024
Radek Sirkorski; Nabih Bulos; Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Mary L. Trump
Episode: S2024 E7062 | 55:46
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2024
Siamak Namazi; Simon Harris; Timothy Snyder
Episode: S2024 E7061 | 55:26
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 20, 2024
Jeremy Diamond; David Suzuki; Bodhi Patil; Coralie Fargeat; Carme Artigas
Episode: S2024 E7060 | 55:42