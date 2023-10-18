© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 19, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6079 | 55m 39s

Senior IDF intelligence officer discusses whether she thinks Israel will heed warnings of a potential regional war. Two friends, a Palestinian doctor and an Israeli journalist, talk about pain and trauma they are feeling. Director and Producer of "The Noble Guardian," Anna Coren discusses her film. Jack Stripling discusses how Israel-Palestine conflict is playing out on U.S. college campuses.

Aired: 10/18/23
Watch 16:19
Amanpour and Company
Mideast Crisis Igniting a War of Words on College Campuses
Higher Education Reporter discusses Israel-Palestine rallies on college campuses.
Clip: S2023 E6079 | 16:19
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
“Violence Is Bred by Occupation:” Historian Rashid Khalidi
Historian Rashid Khalidi discusses how violence is bred by occupation.
Clip: S2023 E6078 | 17:51
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 18, 2023
Martin Griffiths; Marwan Muasher; Richard Haass; Rashid Khalidi
Episode: S2023 E6078 | 55:37
Watch 4:20
Amanpour and Company
Jordan's Ex-FM on Regional Response to Gaza Hospital Blast
Real possibility of mass transfer of Palestinians claims former Jordanian Foreign Minister
Clip: S2023 E6078 | 4:20
Watch 5:43
Amanpour and Company
Egyptian Foreign Minister On Difficulty Getting Aid to Gaza
Sameh Shoukry joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6077 | 5:43
Watch 14:18
Amanpour and Company
Human Rights Watch on Civilians in the Crossfire
Sari Bashi joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6077 | 14:18
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2023
Sameh Shoukry; Sharone Lifschitz; Radek Sikorski; Sari Bashi
Episode: S2023 E6077 | 55:50
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2023
Lynn Hastings; Yair Lapid; Mustafa Barghouti; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6076 | 55:37
Watch 5:20
Amanpour and Company
Palestinian Politician on the Drastic Situation in Gaza
Mustafa Barghouti explains the situation in Gaza.
Clip: S2023 E6076 | 5:20
Watch 17:48
Amanpour and Company
Writer: The Greatest Geopolitical Crisis Is Arguably in DC
Susan Glasser of The New Yorker discusses the House of Representatives Speaker Election.
Clip: S2023 E6076 | 17:48
