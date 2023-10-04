Obtober 5, 2023

Christiane sat down with First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton. Political scientist Norm Ornstein discusses GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's historic downfall. In his latest book, Yascha Mounk warns that many on the left and center are stuck in a trap of obsession with group identity. Sheelah Kolhatkar profiled Bankman-Fried and his family for The New Yorker and joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.