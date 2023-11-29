November 30, 2023

Extras
Al Jazeera English correspondent Youmna ElSayed on surviving as a journalist in Gaza.
Walter Isaacson, author of "Kissinger" on the life and legacy of Henry Kissinger.
Tom Nichols joins the show.
Khaled Elgindy; Patricia Scotland; Phil Weiser; Tom Nichols
Actor Colman Domingo discusses his leading role in the Netflix biopic "Rustin."
Ruth Halperin-Kaddari; Sarah Hendriks; Omer Benjakob; Colman Domingo; James Fallows
Eyal Nouri; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Nathan Thrall; Roxane Gay; Paul Lynch
Roxane Gay joins the show.
Roger Ross Williams discusses his new film “Stamped from the Beginning.”
Gershon Baskin; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Roger Ross Williams
