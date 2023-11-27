© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 28, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6107 | 55m 23s

Israeli legal scholar Ruth Halperin-Kaddari discusses how Israel is handling allegations of rape from Oct 7th. Sarah Hendriks of UN Women addresses criticism that they have not done enough on this issue. Haaretz reporter Omer Benjakob talks about online misinformation surrounding this war. Actor Colman Domingo on his new film "Rustin." James Fallows shares stories of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

Aired: 11/27/23
