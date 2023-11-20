© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

November 21, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6102 | 55m 46s

U.N. relief chief Martin Griffiths discusses the latest on the situation in Israel and Gaza. Daniel Lombroso and his Holocaust-surviving grandmother Nina Gottlieb discuss the importance of Lombroso's new film "Nina & Irena" and its release in the world of today. Jon Batiste and "American Symphony" director Matthew Heineman discuss the extremes of life and how music can be a magical healing tool.

Aired: 11/20/23
Extras
Watch 16:35
Amanpour and Company
Holocaust Survivor Nina Gottlieb Breaks 80 Years of Silence
Daniel Lombroso and Nina Gottlieb join the show.
Clip: S2023 E6102 | 16:35
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Attorney: Elon Musk’s X “Is Unable to Rein in Hate"
Nora Benavidez, senior counsel at Free Press on misinformation and hate on social media.
Clip: S2023 E6101 | 17:52
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2023
Ehud Barak; Paul Caruana Galizia; Nora Benavidez
Episode: S2023 E6101 | 55:45
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Life After “Maid:" Stephanie Land on Her New Book “Class”
Stephanie Land joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6100 | 18:22
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2023
Kaja Kallas; Susan Glasser; Stephanie Land
Episode: S2023 E6100 | 55:41
Watch 17:43
Amanpour and Company
From Trump’s Speech to Israel-Gaza: The Politics of Language
Jason Stanley discusses his new book "The Politics of Language."
Clip: S2023 E6099 | 17:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 16, 2023
Francois Hollande; Dr. Izzeldine Abuelaish; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2023 E6099 | 55:28
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2023
Sen. Chris Murphy; Omer Bartov; Laila El-Haddad
Episode: S2023 E6098 | 55:36
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Climate of Hate: Muslim Americans Face Rise In Islamophobia
Laila El-Haddad joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6098 | 18:19
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2023
Mark Regev; Daniel Levy; Katherine Turk
Episode: S2023 E6097 | 55:30
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2023
Ehud Barak; Paul Caruana Galizia; Nora Benavidez
Episode: S2023 E6101 | 55:45
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2023
Kaja Kallas; Susan Glasser; Stephanie Land
Episode: S2023 E6100 | 55:41
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 16, 2023
Francois Hollande; Dr. Izzeldine Abuelaish; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2023 E6099 | 55:28
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2023
Sen. Chris Murphy; Omer Bartov; Laila El-Haddad
Episode: S2023 E6098 | 55:36
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2023
Mark Regev; Daniel Levy; Katherine Turk
Episode: S2023 E6097 | 55:30
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2023
Jonathan Freedland and Mona Siddiqui; Gina Raimondo; Emily Tamkin
Episode: S2023 E6096 | 55:46
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 9, 2023
Sharone Lifschitz; Robi Damelin and Bassam Aramin; Mohammad Darawshe
Episode: S2023 E6094 | 55:44
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2023
Nada Bashir; Sasha Dovzhyk; Susanne Nossel; Katalin Kariko
Episode: S2023 E6095 | 55:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 8, 2023
David Miliband; Daniel Kurtzer; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2023 E6093 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2023
Sharone Lifschitz; Mark Regev; Salam Fayyad; Jena Griswold
Episode: S2023 E6092 | 55:46