Amanpour and Company

November 01, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6088 | 55m 12s

Tom Warrick talks about the post-war Iraq plans that were ultimately shelved. Sabri Saidam is a senior official from the Fatah party in the West Bank where violence is spilling out. Noubar Afeyan joins to discuss Azerbaijan's takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh. Adam Kinzinger joins to talk about the divisions that continue to plague the Republican party.

Aired: 10/31/23
Amanpour and Company
Kinzinger: GOP is a “Dysfunctional and Destructive Force”
Adam Kinzinger joins to discuss the divisions plaguing the Republican Party.
Amanpour and Company
Is America Becoming an “Overstretched Superpower”?
Anton La Guardia joins the show.
Amanpour and Company
Inside Jan. 6: Officer Harry Dunn on Defending Democracy
Officer Harry Dunn on defending the Capitol during the January 6th riots.
Amanpour and Company
Military Analyst Talks Israel's Expanded Ground Operations
Military analyst General Wesley Clark discusses Israel's expanded ground operations.
Amanpour and Company
Romney Fears “Creeping Authoritarianism Within the GOP”
McKay Coppins joins the show.
Amanpour and Company
Hillary Clinton on Teaching Gen Z Good Leadership
Hillary Clinton joins the show.
