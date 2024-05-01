© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

May 9, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6224 | 55m 37s

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expresses concern over the endurance of Ukraine's allies at a time when his troops need weapons. Director Jonathan Glazer speaks about his Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning film "The Zone of Interest." Haaretz Editor-in-Chief, Aluf Benn discusses his recent piece, "Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the Price of Neglect."

Aired: 05/01/24
Extras
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
He Wrote a Definition of Antisemitism; Now He Says It’s Being Weaponized
Kenneth Stern joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6218 | 18:23
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2024
Rabbi Sharon Brous; Sanam Vakil; Kenneth Stern
Episode: S2024 E6218 | 55:53
Watch 17:36
Amanpour and Company
Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens: Complete Collapse of Moral Authority in GOP
Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens discusses Donald Trump, the GOP, and the 2024 election.
Clip: S2024 E6217 | 17:36
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2024
Riyad Mansour; Robert Kagan; Stuart Stevens
Episode: S2024 E6217 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 29, 2024
Amit Segal; Isabella Ramirez; Cameron Russell
Episode: S2024 E6216 | 55:53
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
The Dark Side of Fashion: Supermodel Cameron Russell on Exploitation and Abuse
Cameron Russell joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6216 | 18:01
Watch 17:12
Amanpour and Company
“I Finally Bought Some Jordans:” Michael Arceneaux on Family, Debt and Grief
Michael Arceneaux discusses his new book “I Finally Bought Some Jordans.”
Clip: S2024 E6215 | 17:12
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
April 26, 2024
Michael Stuhlbarg; Rupert Goold; Michael Arceneaux; Andrew Mlangeni; Peter Hain
Episode: S2024 E6215 | 55:35
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
From UCSB Shooting to Sydney Mall Stabbing: The Violence of Misogyny
Kate Manne joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6214 | 17:46
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2024
Emily Bazelon; Rose Gottemoeller; Harriet Harman; Kate Manne
Episode: S2024 E6214 | 55:44
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E6222 | 55:53
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2024
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Episode: S2024 E6221 | 55:44
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2024
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Episode: S2024 E6223 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2024
Rabbi Sharon Brous; Sanam Vakil; Kenneth Stern
Episode: S2024 E6218 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2024
Riyad Mansour; Robert Kagan; Stuart Stevens
Episode: S2024 E6217 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 29, 2024
Amit Segal; Isabella Ramirez; Cameron Russell
Episode: S2024 E6216 | 55:53
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
April 26, 2024
Michael Stuhlbarg; Rupert Goold; Michael Arceneaux; Andrew Mlangeni; Peter Hain
Episode: S2024 E6215 | 55:35
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2024
Emily Bazelon; Rose Gottemoeller; Harriet Harman; Kate Manne
Episode: S2024 E6214 | 55:44
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2024
David Lammy; Salman Rushdie; Anne Applebaum
Episode: S2024 E6213 | 55:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2024
Catherine Colonna; David Vardanyan; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Oksana Lyniv
Episode: S2024 E6212 | 55:53